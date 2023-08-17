VCU pays $4M for commercial building and former frat house on Grace Street

RICHMOND, Va. — For the third time this year, VCU has added to its real estate holdings near its Monroe Park campus. Last week VCU’s Real Estate Foundation purchased 917 and 919 W. Grace St. for $4.4 million, city records show. The 917 W. Grace St. building is home to multiple commercial tenants, including Ipanema Cafe, Verify Recording Studio and Refine Hair Studio, as well as one apartment on the top floor. 919 W. Grace St. is a 103-year-old, 20-unit brownstone residential building that until recently had housed a fraternity.

