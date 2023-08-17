Watch Now
VCU pays $4M for commercial building and former frat house on Grace Street

<i>(Mike Platania photo)</i><br/><br/><br/><br/>
Ipanema Cafe is now a tenant of VCU. The restaurant and bar has been on West Grace since the late 1990s.
Posted at 11:05 AM, Aug 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-17 11:05:38-04

RICHMOND, Va. — For the third time this year, VCU has added to its real estate holdings near its Monroe Park campus. Last week VCU’s Real Estate Foundation purchased 917 and 919 W. Grace St. for $4.4 million, city records show. The 917 W. Grace St. building is home to multiple commercial tenants, including Ipanema Cafe, Verify Recording Studio and Refine Hair Studio, as well as one apartment on the top floor. 919 W. Grace St. is a 103-year-old, 20-unit brownstone residential building that until recently had housed a fraternity.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

