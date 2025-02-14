VCU Jazz Faculty Septet pays tribute to drummer Roy Haynes

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU's Jazz Faculty Septet paid tribute to Roy Haynes on Thursday evening.

Haynes was a legendary jazz drummer, known to many as "Snap Crackle. He died in 2024 at age 99.

Haynes performed and recorded with many well-known jazz musicians, including Charlie Parker, Sarah Vaughan, John Coltrane, Thelonious Monk, Chick Corea and Rahsaan Roland Kirk.

