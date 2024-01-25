VCU, Wilder School trade jabs over ‘skewed’ poll of failed downtown development deal

RICHMOND, Va. -- The saga surrounding VCU Health’s costly exit from an ill-fated downtown development project continued this week, with Virginia Commonwealth University scrutinizing the results of a public opinion poll conducted by one of its own schools.

The university on Monday released a statement taking issue with the findings and methodology of the latest Commonwealth Poll, conducted by VCU’s L. Douglas Wilder School of Government and Public Affairs, that included questions about the health system’s handling of the so-called Clay Street project – an aborted redevelopment of Richmond’s old Public Safety Building site.

The statewide poll – one of several that the Wilder School conducts annually on a variety of topics – found that 92 percent of respondents familiar with the issue agreed that VCU Health’s Board of Directors “should be responsible for explaining more details about the deal to Virginia taxpayers,” according to a release that accompanied the poll’s findings.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.