Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

VCU dorm building getting a $70M makeover

vcu-johnson-hall-2048x1536.jpg
(<i>Jack Jacobs photo, Richmond BizSense</i>)
VCU dorm Johnson Hall at 801 W. Franklin St.
vcu-johnson-hall-2048x1536.jpg
Posted at 7:55 AM, Jun 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-26 07:55:21-04

RICHMOND, Va- — A dorm that’s been closed since late 2021 is now officially on VCU’s capital projects to-do list. The university Board of Visitors last month added a $70 million renovation project at Johnson Hall, in addition to other new projects, to the six-year capital improvement plan at Virginia Commonwealth University. The board updates the plan every two years and the plan serves as a roadmap for the construction of university buildings as well as upgrades to existing facilities.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone