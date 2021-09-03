VCU details discipline for vaccine, testing requirement for students, employees

RICHMOND, Va. -- Employees and students who don't comply with VCU's vaccination or testing policy could face consequences, according to guidance shared by the university Friday.

The school said that nearly all of their community is fully compliant with current vaccination or exemption requirements. As of Friday, 97.4 percent of students and 89 percent of employees are compliant.

In June, VCU announced that students must submit their vaccination records or request a medical or religious exemption. Those who did not act on this requirement have a registration hold on their accounts.

If a student has a hold on their account, their ability to change their schedule is limited, they are prevented from registering for classes in the spring 2022 semester and they are required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.

Students are also required to undergo routine testing and complete daily health checks. Students who do not report for testing will face disciplinary action as far as administrative withdrawal from classes for the fall semester.

Students will receive a warning if they miss one test. After missing two tests, they will be administratively withdrawn.

Employees are required to submit their vaccination records or request an exemption by September 15. If they do not do so by then, they are required to undergo regular surveillance testing.

Those who do not report their vaccination status or request an exemption by October 1 will be subject to termination. Employees who do not comply with testing requirements will face disciplinary action up to termination.

Employees will receive a warning if they miss one test. If they miss two, they will be placed on unpaid leave for up to 30 days or until they comply. If they miss three or are out of compliance for more than 30 days, they are subject to termination.