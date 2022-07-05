VCU demolishes former Sally Bell’s ahead of new dorm construction

RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-running local eatery’s former home on Grace Street has been torn down to make room for a new home for VCU students. The vacant building at 708 W. Grace St. that used to house Sally Bell’s Kitchen was demolished in recent weeks. The property will be part of the site of a new VCU dorm, which is expected to start construction in a couple years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.