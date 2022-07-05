VCU demolishes former Sally Bell’s ahead of new dorm construction
Sally Bell’s former home on Grace Street has been torn down to make room for a new home for VCU students.
Posted at 10:43 AM, Jul 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-05 10:43:36-04
RICHMOND, Va. -- A long-running local eatery’s former home on Grace Street has been torn down to make room for a new home for VCU students. The vacant building at 708 W. Grace St. that used to house Sally Bell’s Kitchen was demolished in recent weeks. The property will be part of the site of a new VCU dorm, which is expected to start construction in a couple years. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
