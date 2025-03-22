VCU shutters DEI office to 'align with new federal discrimination guidance'

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Commonwealth University announced on Friday that its Board of Visitors approved a resolution discontinuing its Division of Inclusive Excellence.

The decision was made in order to "align with new federal discrimination guidance" for colleges and universities.

"We recognize the impact of this change. Where appropriate, we will transition programs from the Division of Inclusive Excellence to other areas," a letter from university leaders reads. "VCU’s commitment to embracing different backgrounds and perspectives is not defined by any one department — it is a core value woven into the fabric of the entire institution. This philosophy guides us in creating a welcoming, opportunity-rich environment for all people."

The letter went on to say that university administration will be reviewing relevant policies and programs and their compliance with state and federal laws about discrimination.

"We will conduct this review by working with our university community and report back to the Board of Visitors at a future meeting," leaders said, explaining that more details will be shared as plans are made.

VCU has created a website about federal actions to help keep students and families informed and also has a website focused on research-related federal issues.

"As we have shared before, following federal and state laws and supporting all members of our university community are not mutually exclusive. Who we are at VCU does not change. Our mission does not change," the letter said. "And now is the time to double down on our mission: empowering student success and opportunity, advancing academic and research excellence and serving our communities."

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube