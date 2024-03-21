Rams win! VCU defeats Villanova with 17 from Joe Bamisile

BRYN MAWR, Pa. (AP) — Joe Bamisile led VCU over Villanova on Wednesday night with 17 points off of the bench in a 70-61 win in the NIT.

Bamisile shot 6 of 9 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Rams (23-13). Max Shulga scored 10 points and added six assists. Alphonzo Billups III had nine points and went 3 of 7 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range).

The Wildcats (18-16) were led in scoring by Eric Dixon, who finished with 21 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. Villanova also got 12 points from TJ Bamba. Mark Armstrong also put up 10 points, five assists and two steals.

Led by nine first-half points from Billups, VCU carried a 31-30 lead into the break. Toibu Lawal's free throw with 4:40 remaining in the second half gave VCU the lead for good at 59-58.

