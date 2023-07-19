Loss of taste, smell no longer common COVID symptoms, VCU study says

RICHMOND, Va. — VCU researchers have found that loss of smell and taste are no longer common symptoms of COVID-19.

The findings were first published at the end of May in a scientific briefing.

They found that smell and taste loss were only early symptoms in 6% to 7% of new Omicron variants with six total variants being examined.

The lead author of the study is Dr. Evan Reiter, the medical director of VCU Health's Smell and Taste Disorders Center.

He said that the research shows that COVID-related smell and taste loss have dramatically lessened over time.