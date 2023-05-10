What will Mo say? VCU taps former basketball star as 2023 commencement speaker

RICHMOND, Va. -- Former VCU basketball star and current NFL tight end Mo Alie-Cox will be the commencement speaker for graduation this Saturday.

It has been nearly a decade since the Alexandria, Virginia native celebrated his own graduation from VCU.

Alie-Cox earned a bachelor's degree in 2015 and a master’s degree in 2017.

Both degrees were in criminal justice.

During his career with the Rams, Alie-Cox played in four NCAA tournaments.

He still holds the title of all-time field goal leader for the Rams.

Alie-Cox was starting forward for VCU and helped lead the team to its first Atlantic 10 Men’s Basketball Tournament title in 2015 as well as the 2016 A-10 regular season title.

Alie-Cox was signed by the Indianapolis Colts in 2017 as an undrafted free agent.

He plays tight end and signed a three-year, $18 million extension with the team in March 2022.

VCU’s commencement is Saturday at the Greater Richmond Convention Center with 4,700 total students graduating from 82 countries, including 3,000 undergraduates, according to the university.

Do you know about a good news story happening in your community? Click hereto email WTVR.com and the CBS 6 News team.