Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Longtime Chili’s restaurant at VCU closes permanently

chilis-vcu-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
chilis-vcu-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 5:11 AM, May 31, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-31 05:11:53-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s now one less place to get a sizzling fajita platter in the city.

The Chili’s restaurant on the ground floor of VCU’s Cary & Belvidere dormitory at 355 W. Cary St. has closed permanently. Its last day of business was May 10, a VCU spokesperson confirmed.

The closure ends a 16-year run for the restaurant, which was a founding tenant in the 407-bed dorm when it opened in 2008.

Chili’s occupied about 6,500 square feet in the building, according to city records. It was also a location for It’s Just Wings, a Chili’s ghost kitchen concept that the restaurant’s parent company, Brinker International, introduced in recent years. Brinker spokespeople didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone