Longtime Chili’s restaurant at VCU closes permanently

RICHMOND, Va. -- There’s now one less place to get a sizzling fajita platter in the city.

The Chili’s restaurant on the ground floor of VCU’s Cary & Belvidere dormitory at 355 W. Cary St. has closed permanently. Its last day of business was May 10, a VCU spokesperson confirmed.

The closure ends a 16-year run for the restaurant, which was a founding tenant in the 407-bed dorm when it opened in 2008.

Chili’s occupied about 6,500 square feet in the building, according to city records. It was also a location for It’s Just Wings, a Chili’s ghost kitchen concept that the restaurant’s parent company, Brinker International, introduced in recent years. Brinker spokespeople didn’t respond to requests for comment.

