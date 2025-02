RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU now has control over all four corners of a major gateway to its Monroe Park campus.

An entity tied to the university’s Real Estate Foundation last month purchased the 1-acre assemblage at 510-520 W. Broad St., 304 N. Henry St. and 519 W. Marshall St. for $4.65 million, city records show. The property is anchored by the Rite Aid drug store at 520 W. Broad St., along with surface parking lots.

