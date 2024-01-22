Watch Now
VCU says work to begin on 42-acre ‘Athletic Village’ in Richmond this spring

BizSense
Posted at 6:22 AM, Jan 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-22 06:22:20-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- VCU is getting set to begin the first leg of visible work on what it’s calling its third campus in the city.

Athletics Director Ed McLaughlin said this month that he expects demolition to begin by the spring on the 42 acres that will eventually house the school’s “Athletic Village” at 2601-2901 Hermitage Road.

The development would be a major hub for many of VCU’s sports teams with new athletics fields, an indoor/outdoor tennis facility, a soccer stadium, futsal courts and more.

