The projected cost of VCU's new arts building hits $253M

VCU
A rendering of VCU's upcoming Arts and Innovation Academic Building, which is planned to be built at the corner of Broad and Belvidere streets.
Posted at 9:21 AM, May 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-10 09:22:01-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Amid inflation and supply chain challenges, VCU expects it will cost tens of millions more to build the sizable new arts building it’s planning for the corner of Broad and Belvidere streets downtown.

According to a university memo, VCU said the price tag for its Arts and Innovation Academic Building will be $253 million, up from the $181 million budget that was announced when the project was approved by the school’s Board of Visitors in 2019. Click here to continue on Richmond BizSense.

