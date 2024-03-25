VCU to start demolition this spring for $253M art and innovation center at Broad and Belvidere

RICHMOND, Va. -- Visible work is set to begin this spring on VCU’s next anchor project at the intersection of Broad and Belvidere streets.

The university expects to start demolition of the roughly acre-sized site for its upcoming 213,000-square-foot CoStar Center for Arts and Innovation after it holds a ground-breaking ceremony in April, university vice president Meredith Weiss said in an interview last week.

The $253 million building will be constructed across the street from VCU’s Institute for Contemporary Art, and is intended to help more firmly establish the university’s presence at the major intersection with a sizable facility dedicated to programs the university is known for.

