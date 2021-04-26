VCU adjunct professors rally for fair pay

RICHMOND, Va. -- Monday, a group of VCU instructors will be holding a rally to demand that the university pay professors a living wage.

Rose Szabo is an adjunct instructor, and one of the organizers of the march.

She said VCU adjuncts have been organizing to get a living wage since around 2017.

Szabo said due to the cost of living going up in Richmond, the annual salary they're hoping for is $65,000 -- a number they came up with through MIT's living wage calculator.

"This year, in particular, you know, with the pandemic, and the fact that we don't get health insurance through VCU, it's really highlighted for us. The need to diligently seek the kind of wages where we can say afford to buy our own health insurance, and afford to support our families in this economic crisis," said Szabo.

VCU adjuncts tried to meet with VCU President Michael Rao months ago, but Szabo said he declined to show up.

CBS 6 has reached out to VCU for a statement, but haven't heard back.

Monday's rally is in Monroe Park at 2:30 p.m.