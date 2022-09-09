Soldiers and VCU students participate in 9/11 remembrance ceremony

RICHMOND, Va. -- Soldiers, first responders, and students gathered at VCU on Friday for a ceremony that honored those who died on September 11, 2001.

Following a wreath-laying ceremony, soldiers from Ft. Lee set out on a ruck around campus.

They carried their packs and counted their steps to symbolize the march first responders took to the top of the World Trade Center.

Army recruiters also hosted a physical fitness challenge for future soldiers, most of whom weren’t alive when the U.S. invaded Afghanistan following 9/11.

"Thank you to VCU for supporting this and reminding everybody what service is about," U.S. Army Col. Toni Rieke said. "And [for] reminding everyone what we lost on that day, what the cost was, and what the commitment to service means for days like that."

Rieke swore in more than a dozen new soldiers who took the oath of enlistment vowing to support and defend the constitution of the United States.