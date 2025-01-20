Gun rights advocates push Virginia lawmakers to pass permitless carry

RICHMOND, Va. — Members of the Virginia Citizens Defense League (VCDL) lobby lawmakers in Richmond each year on the third Monday of January.

VCDL President Philip Van Cleave led Monday’s rally near the Bell Tower on Capitol Square.

CBS 6 noticed crowds were more sparse compared to previous years as the rally competed against President Donald Trump’s inauguration.

The various speakers remarked about the 28 degree frosty temperatures that may have kept some ralliers home.

“I want to hear all of the excuses from all the people who didn’t show up today, because there’s no excuse not defending the future of our country,” one speaker mentioned.

They urged Virginia lawmakers to repeal gun restrictions signed into law in 2020 and 2021, and to pass a bill this year allowing for someone to carry a concealed handgun without a permit.

“Twenty-nine states now have Permitless Carry, none have repealed it, and more states are expected to follow suit this year," Van Cleave wrote in a statement. "Neighboring Kentucky, Tennessee and West Virginia are all Permitless Carry states."

Van Cleave spoke about SB 837, introduced by Sen. Glen Sturtevant (R-12), which would lower the age for a concealed handgun permit from 21 to 18 years old.

The speakers also called on teachers to undergo crisis trauma shooting training to respond better to shootings inside the classroom.

The Virginia chapter of Moms Demand Action hosted a gun safety advocacy rally at the same location on January 15.

The group said last year, they were able to help enact several pieces of gun safety legislation into law with bipartisan support including a measure to prohibit auto sears, a measure to hold gun owners accountable for allowing children under their care with certain dangerous histories to access firearms, and an expansion of Virginia’s secure firearm storage tax credit to include more devices such as cable locks.

“We started last year and we were able to pass some bipartisan bills. Although Governor Youngkin vetoed majority of our gun safety bills, we're back here today to continue to fight,” said organizer and Moms Demand Action volunteer Shantell Rock.

Virginia lawmakers must work together to pass any meaningful legislation regarding guns as both houses of the General Assembly are controlled by the Democrats while Gov. Glenn Youngkin is a Republican.

“Building on last year’s bipartisan progress on gun safety, volunteers with Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action continue to lead the fight for lifesaving gun laws,” the group said in a press release.

Van Cleave said he’s reassured that Gov. Youngkin will, once again, veto bills that VCDL has voiced opposition to.



