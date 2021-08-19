Driver charged in I-295 wreck that killed 1-year-old, sent 5 others to hospital

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A driver was charged in a wreck along Interstate 295 in Hanover County that killed a 1-year-old girl and sent five other people to hospital Monday morning.

Troopers were called to the single-vehicle crash involving a GMC Yukon on I-295 north near the Chamberlayne Road exit just before 10:40 a.m., Shelby Crouch with Virginia State Police said.

The SUV ran off the left side of the interstate and into the median before hitting several trees, Crouch said.

Police said a 1-year-old girl in the SUV died at the scene.

"She was in a safety seat but it is under investigation as to whether it was installed properly," Crouch said.

A 5-year-old girl, who was not wearing a seat belt or secured in a safety seat, was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries, Crouch said.

A 12 and 15-year-old boy, who were not wearing seat belts, were also taken to a hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

The front seat passenger, 35-year-old Teaira Daughtry, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries. She was wearing a seat belt, according to state police.

The driver, 37-year-old Vaughn J. Eppes of Baltimore, Md., was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, officials said. He was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

Eppes was charged with driving too fast for conditions.

The driver and passengers are from Baltimore, officials said.

"The crash remains under investigation," troopers said.