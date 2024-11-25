Väsen Brewing to open Forest Hill taproom in South Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Forest Hill has attracted another Scott’s Addition brewery. Väsen Brewing Co. recently signed on to open a satellite taproom at 5047 Forest Hill Ave.

The brewery is leasing a 5,900-square-foot space that’s housed a handful of restaurants over the years, including Cafe Zata and Westover Station. Väsen’s original Scott’s Addition brewery, located in the Handcraft Building at 3331 W. Moore St., will remain open. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.