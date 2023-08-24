Henrico neighbors concerned about dangerous chemicals in the county

RICHMOND, Va. -- About 80 people who crowded into the Varina Area Library Wednesday for a meeting with local, state and federal officials had some of their environmental concerns eased but left with other questions unanswered.

The good news: a Varina sterilization plant identified last year by the United States Environmental Protection Agency as one of 23 nationally that emitted potentially dangerous levels of ethylene oxide has recently installed new controls that have dramatically reduced those emissions.

Still a concern to some residents: the fact that dangerous “forever” chemicals know as PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were found in and near the White Oak Swamp Creek nearly two years ago – more than four years after their presence at current and former military sites at Richmond International Airport was confirmed by the U.S. Department of Defense. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

