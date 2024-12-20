Henrico retailer gets $10,000 bonus for selling winning lottery ticket worth $500,000

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Henrico County man is $500,000 richer after matching the winning numbers in the Virginia Lottery's Bank a Million game in November.



The Virginia Lottery said Lorenzo Robinson bought the winning ticket for the Nov. 13 drawing at the Varina Market along Darbytown Road.

The Varina Market got a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. The bonus was presented to the store on Thursday.

Bank a Million is played only in Virginia. Drawings are on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 11 p.m.

