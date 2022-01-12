Henrico student charged after bringing gun to school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A student at Varina High School has been charged after it was discovered that he had a gun in his car which was on school property.

The student has been transported to the Henrico County Juvenile Detention Home and has been charged with the possession of a firearm on school property and underage possession of a firearm.

Around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Henrico Police received an anonymous report about the gun.

Henrico County Public Schools and Henrico Police School Resource Officers reviewed the information and investigated the alleged tip.

Following an investigation, the weapon was quickly recovered from the student's vehicle.

While there is no known threat to the school, Henrico Police said matters like this are not taken lightly.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.