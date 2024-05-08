Henrico Police use pepper spray to break up Varina High School fight

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico Police used OC (pepper) spray to break up a fight Wednesday afternoon at Varina High School.

"On May 8, 2024, at approximately 1:20 p.m., School Resource Officers at Varina High School observed a crowd of students rush from the cafeteria causing a disturbance to the school setting," a Henrico Police spokesperson told CBS 6. "Officers followed that group along with administrators attempting to restore order. A large group returned to the cafeteria and began fighting, Officers deployed OC spray to stop the active fighting."

Henrico Fire arrived to treat those exposed to OC and other minor injuries associated with fighting.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Varina principal Cherita Sears addressed the situation in an email to the Varina community.

"While situations like these are challenging, they provide opportunities for growth and learning. We want to emphasize that such behavior does not reflect our values at Varina High School. We believe in fostering a positive and respectful environment for all," she wrote. "It's essential to address the involvement of some students who chose to observe rather than follow instructions to return to class promptly. Encouraging your child to prioritize safety protocols and adhere to instructions is crucial for maintaining a secure learning environment. Rest assured, the well-being of our students and staff remains our utmost priority. Your support and cooperation are invaluable as we navigate through this situation together. Let's work together to ensure a positive conclusion to this school year. We deeply appreciate your attention and ongoing support. Your partnership is crucial in maintaining a safe and conducive learning environment for all our students."

