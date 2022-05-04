Watch
Administrator taken to hospital, student arrested after Varina High School fight

Posted at 4:40 PM, May 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-04 16:40:36-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A Varina High School administrator was taken to the hospital with a non-life-threatening injury and one student was arrested following a fight at the eastern Henrico high school.

"Henrico Police and EMS were called to the 7000 block of Messer Road - Varina High School due to ongoing disorderly situations among students," a Henrico Police spokesperson wrote about the noontime fight. "These arguments prompted significant police and EMS to respond to the school during the lunch hour."

An 18-year-old student was charged with malicious wounding.

The reason behind the fights has not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

