Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Varina estate for sale. Let's see what's inside.

Meadow Road.jpg
CVRMLS<br/>
The 7,300-square-foot house at 3535 Meadow Road is on the market for $4.3 million. <br/>
Meadow Road.jpg
Posted at 7:02 AM, Jun 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-01 07:02:47-04

VARINA, Va. — One of the pricier residential listings to hit the local real estate market so far this year has come in the form of a 38-acre estate with water views near Sandston. Listed May 26 for $4.3 million, the Eberhard Pond estate includes a 7,300-square-foot house and the 9-acre namesake pond. The property is at 3535 Meadow Road on the north side of Interstate 64 in eastern Henrico County. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

Listen to EAT IT, VIRGINIA for restaurant news and interviews.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone