Truck fire near Varina-Enon Bridge impacts Monday morning commute

A tractor-trailer fire on the Varina-Enon Bridge has impacted the Monday morning commute in Central Virginia.
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- A tractor-trailer fire near the Varina-Enon Bridge has impacted the Monday morning commute in Central Virginia.

"All southbound travel lanes [of I-295] are closed near Route 618 at mile marker 18.7 due to a tractor-trailer fire," a VDOT alert indicated. "Motorists should seek alternate routes to avoid delays during their morning commute."

Traffic was backed up about two miles at 9 a.m.

Henrico Police posted on social media that the lanes would likely be closed "for several hours."

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

