Brandermill developers planning 1,000-home community in Varina
A conceptual site plan for East West Communities’ Arcadia development, which would fill 250 acres east of Pocahontas Parkway and Route 5.<br/>
Posted at 9:23 AM, Dec 06, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- The development firm behind Brandermill and Woodlake in Chesterfield County is eyeing eastern Henrico for its next large-scale residential community. Midlothian-based East West Communities is planning a 1,000-home development on roughly 250 acres of farmland just east of Pocahontas Parkway where it crosses Route 5 in Varina. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
