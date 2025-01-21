Inside the gaming facility fight between Henrico leaders and Churchill Downs

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Work is ongoing to prepare a Henrico shopping center site for the arrival of a controversial gaming boutique – slated to include as many as 175 historical horse racing machines, a wine bar and live entertainment – but Henrico State Senator Schuyler VanValkenburg (D-16th District) is hopeful that an amendment he has introduced in the Virginia Senate will cause the organization’s parent company to reconsider its plans. Click here to continue reading on the Henrico Citizen.

