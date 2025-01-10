Troopers: 'Information is limited' after Richmond man killed in double shooting on Virginia's Eastern Shore

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — A Richmond man was killed in a double shooting on Virginia's Eastern Shore Thursday night, according to authorities.

Deputies with the Northampton County Sheriff's Office called Virginia State Police just before 7:45 p.m. about a shooting at the intersection of Pauline Street and Seaside Road in Eastville.

"Troopers found one male victim to be suffering serious life-threatening injuries as a result of a shooting," a state police spokesperson said. "Shortly after, state police received another call of another male victim who was transported by family members to the Shore Stop in Nassawadox, to be suffering from serious life-threatening injuries, also as a result of a shooting."

Both men were flown to Norfolk Sentara Hospital, but 22-year-old Vantrell C. Williams, of the 1400 block of Harwood Street in Richmond, was pronounced dead at the hospital.

There was no word on the extent of the other victim's injuries.

"It is uncertain what caused the shootings, but the shootings appear to have occurred at the same time and location at the intersection of Pauline Street and Seaside Road and appear to be isolated with no other danger to the general public," troopers said.

Officials said "information is limited" and that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

Officials urged anyone with information about the shooting or who was in the area of Pauline and/or Seaside before or after the incident to call the Virginia State Police at 804-750-8788 or at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

