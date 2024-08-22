Popular Van Gogh ‘immersive experience’ arrives in Short Pump

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — An interactive exhibit based on the life of Van Gogh is opening to the public in Short Pump on Thursday.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience is a 360 degree digital art exhibition that allows visitors to step into the life and universe of Dutch artists Vince Van Gogh.

The exhibit is set up in the former Lidl location in Short Pump off West Broad Street through October.

Executive Producer John Zaller invited CBS 6’s Brendan King for a behind the scenes look at the massive exhibit that just finished a successful run in Washington D.C.

Zaller spoke about the reasons why he chose the Richmond area as his next destination.

“Richmond is a vibrant market. It loves art. It loves culture. There's a lot of families here. There's a lot of people looking for that next experience of what to do. It made perfect sense for us to bring the experience to Richmond at this time and share this incredible technology with the entire region,” he explained.

Zaller has created immersive experiences for 25 years and previously oversaw projects including the Titanic, Jurassic World, and Star Trek.

“It's something that literally envelops you, wraps you up, takes you out of your everyday. At Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience, we do that from the time you walk in,” he stated.

In addition to his artwork, you can enjoy digital displays, projection mapping, and a one-of-a-kind virtual reality experience.

“Have you ever dreamt of stepping into a painting? Take an awe-inspiring journey into the incomparable universe of Van Gogh, one of the greatest artistic geniuses of the 19th century,” according to an event post.

Tickets can be purchased at Feverup.com.



