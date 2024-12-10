Virginia heroes honored at Valor Awards Ceremony in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Sixteen first responders were honored Tuesday at the 34th annual Valor Awards in Richmond for their actions during 11 critical incidents in and around Central Virginia.

VCU Safety Ambassador Denise Smith received the Bronze Valor Award for disarming a gunman following the high school graduation shooting outside the Altria Theater last year.

WTVR VCU Safety Ambassador Denise Smith received the Bronze Valor Award

Other honorees included firefighters from Chesterfield and Hanover counties, police from Henrico and Richmond, Virginia State Police, and members of the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

