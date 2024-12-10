Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Virginia heroes honored at Valor Awards Ceremony in Richmond

Virginia heroes honored at Valor Awards Ceremony in Richmond
Posted

RICHMOND, Va. — Sixteen first responders were honored Tuesday at the 34th annual Valor Awards in Richmond for their actions during 11 critical incidents in and around Central Virginia.

VCU Safety Ambassador Denise Smith received the Bronze Valor Award for disarming a gunman following the high school graduation shooting outside the Altria Theater last year.

Valor Awards
VCU Safety Ambassador Denise Smith received the Bronze Valor Award

Other honorees included firefighters from Chesterfield and Hanover counties, police from Henrico and Richmond, Virginia State Police, and members of the Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone