How well do you know Richmond? The Valentine offers 9 walking tours around town.

RICHMOND, Va. -- How well do you know Richmond? Whether you're new in town or a lifer, you're bound to learn something new and interesting about Richmond on a walking tour hosted by The Valentine.

The museum that collects and interprets Richmond's history is launching its 2022 walking tour season on April 16.

The Valentine

Tours are scheduled for Saturdays, Sundays, and Thursdays between April 16 and October 29.

The 2022 tours include:

Origin Stories: Court End

Murals of Jackson Ward

Highlights of Hollywood Cemetery

History of Church Hill

Figures of Freedom (Shockoe Bottom & Downtown)

Monument Avenue: Origins and Reverberations Augmented Reality

Ballot Battle: Richmond Suffrage (Downtown)

Barton Heights: Northside

Shockoe Hill Cemetery

“We’re telling some fascinating and meaningful stories that most Richmonders haven’t heard before,” Valentine Director Bill Martin

said. “It’s important to us to tell these stories in the places they happened. This year, we expanded our tours to include Barton Heights and Shockoe Hill Cemetery – two historically significant sites that have not seen the love and recognition they deserve.”

Tours cost $20 for adults, $10 for Valentine members, and free for children under 18. Click here for more information.