Valentine Museum to host augmented reality tours of Monument Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. -- The Valentine Museum will soon host augmented reality tours to give folks an opportunity to learn about the stories of Richmond.

The museum is partnering with ARtGlass to provide guests with high-tech glasses so they can experience storytelling with 3D visuals and audio on the River City’s historic Monument Avenue.

The content will focus on the orgins, symbolism and fate of Confederate monuments.

"After viewing and listening to archival sources, guests will dialogue about why Monument Avenue was created, who built it, and how it has changed physically and culturally...," reads a description of the event on the museum's website.

The augmented reality tours, which begin July 24, are recommended for ages 12 and up.

Tickets are $20 for adult; children under 18 are free.

