Vacant Grace Street building sells in downtown Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than a decade of steadily acquiring properties in Richmond, Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development recently found itself on the selling-side of the negotiating table for one of its downtown buildings.
The firm last month sold the two-story building at 402 E. Grace St. for $435,000.
Located next to the to-be-renovated Grace Place Apartments, the 3,400-square-foot building was once home to a medical supply store but has sat vacant for years.
Cindy King, Douglas’ Richmond asset manager, said the developer decided to offload the property because it was a bit of an outlier in its local portfolio and wasn’t in line with its usual square footage.
Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.
EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews