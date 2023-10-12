Watch Now
Vacant Grace Street building sells in downtown Richmond

Richmond BizSense
Posted at 6:38 AM, Oct 12, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- After more than a decade of steadily acquiring properties in Richmond, Washington, D.C.-based Douglas Development recently found itself on the selling-side of the negotiating table for one of its downtown buildings.

The firm last month sold the two-story building at 402 E. Grace St. for $435,000.

Located next to the to-be-renovated Grace Place Apartments, the 3,400-square-foot building was once home to a medical supply store but has sat vacant for years.

Cindy King, Douglas’ Richmond asset manager, said the developer decided to offload the property because it was a bit of an outlier in its local portfolio and wasn’t in line with its usual square footage.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

