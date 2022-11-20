Watch Now
'Our day to let go:' 100,000+ attend VA Comicon, host says

Posted at 1:50 PM, Nov 20, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- More than 100,000 people attended the 37th VA Comicon at the Richmond Raceway Saturday, according to organizers.

The one-day event for sci-fi, comic book and superhero fans featured 36,000 square-feet of comics and collectibles.

While comic book creators and authors were on-site signing autographs and meeting fans, many participants had fun becoming part of the show.

"Everybody is dressing up," Frank L. Luster with VA Comicon said. "You can be any superhero, wizard, creature, whatever you want to do. It's just for us nerds to have fun. It's our day to let go."

The next VA Comicon is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at the Richmond Raceway.

