Why Virginia political expert thinks President Biden 'did exactly the right thing'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than an hour after President Joe Biden announced on social media that he would be dropping out of the 2024 election, CBS 6 asked voters to share their reaction to the news.

Though it came with mixed reactions to how they felt about the news, almost every person CBS6 spoke with said they were not surprised by the announcement, citing Biden's age and health as to why.

It comes nearly a month after President Biden joined former President Donald Trump in Atlanta for the first Presidential Debate, which left some voters worried about Biden's health, and prompted calls from top Democrats asking him to drop out of the race.

Larry Sabato with UVA's Center for Politics weighed in on the announcement Sunday.

"President Biden did exactly the right thing," Sabato said. "The fact is that Donald Trump and his team were desperate to keep Joe Biden in the race. They planned their whole campaign around running against him."

Biden quickly endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris, who said in a statement that she would run in his stead.

"She's much younger, she's very energetic," Sabato said.

Now that President Biden has exited the presidential race, what happens next?

Sabato said based on the endorsement, it would be "virtually impossible" for anyone else to challenge her successfully.

"The alternative in this case is Donald Trump. He's the unifier for Democrats," Sabato said. "You can't find a Democrat that wants Donald Trump to get another four years in the White House. So that will make it relatively easy for Harris to reunite the party."

Sabato said her potential running mates could include Governor Josh Shapiro of Pennsylvania, Governor Roy Cooper of North Carolina, Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky, Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, and Senator Mark Kelly from Arizona, all in swing states.

Sabato said it will be hard to judge how the announcement will impact upcoming polls.

"You can throw out every new poll in the trash can because they're all going to measure Biden versus Trump," Sabato said. "The immediate effect doesn't matter as much as the long-term effect, though the long-term effect is somewhere around 110 days, that's not very long. And the voting starts in late September. Nov. 5 is the Election Day. But this is a campaign that is going to be run in hyperspeed."

These notable Democrats have endorsed Kamala Harris for president

Reactions from Virginia lawmakers continue to come in.

Sen. Mark Warner (D):

“This nation owes Joe Biden a debt of gratitude for putting everything on hold to run in 2020 and taking the reins as President during a particularly turbulent time. He charted a bright path forward for our nation after four tumultuous years under the former administration. President Biden has made historic contributions to our nation. His love of country and loyalty to the American people has been unwavering. He will undoubtedly go down in the history books as a true American patriot. After all he’s done, I respect President Biden’s difficult decision to step aside in this upcoming election, and I look forward to hearing more from him later this week. While there has to be an orderly process and the decision ultimately rests in the hands of the DNC delegates, I believe Vice President Harris has the experience, energy, and resolve to lead our nation. This November, we must defeat Donald Trump and his backwards agenda.”

Sen. Tim Kaine (D) (on X):

"As I have been saying for weeks, President JoeBiden is a patriotic American who has always put the needs of our country ahead of himself. For more than five decades, he has served this country admirably as a Senator, Vice President, and now President. His decision today reflects the same patriotism that George Washington and Teddy Roosevelt demonstrated when they selflessly put their country above their own political ambitions. From ushering in an economic recovery from the pandemic that is the envy of the world, to finally rebuilding our roads and bridges, reclaiming our leadership on the international stage, lowering the cost of prescription drugs and capping the cost of insulin, President Biden has achieved historic progress for our country. I’m deeply grateful for his years of service. I am laser-focused on building on the historic accomplishments of the Biden-Harris administration, by continuing to lower costs for Virginians, protecting our democracy at home and abroad, and safeguarding Americans’ reproductive freedoms. I’m looking forward to working with my friend @KamalaHarris and a great ticket mate to keep Virginia blue so that we can continue to build on our progress."

Rep. Jennifer McClellan (D-VA-04):

“In just one term, President Biden built a tremendous legacy of achievement, saving our economy from the brink of collapse, passing major infrastructure legislation and the most significant climate law in American history. The Biden-Harris Administration is the most consequential presidential administration of my lifetime. I applaud President Biden for his five decades of service to the American people, and I look forward to working with him through the end of his term. I know this was a difficult decision for the President, and I thank him for always putting the good of the country first. I join President Biden in fully endorsing Vice President Harris as our Democratic nominee. Vice President Harris is a champion for reproductive freedom, civil rights, and a fair economy that leaves no one behind. Vice President Harris is the most qualified person to be President on Day 1. There remains a stark choice in this election between Donald Trump’s campaign of personal retribution and extreme policies as outlined in Project 2025, and Kamala Harris’ campaign to protect our rights and create economic opportunity for all. I call on Democrats to unite behind Vice President Harris to defeat Donald Trump and build on the progress of the Biden-Harris Administration."

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA-07):

"Once again, I thank President Biden for his decades of service to our country and for his remarkable leadership as President. In announcing this decision, he has put his country first, and his legacy has been cemented as one of extraordinary, patriotic public service. Defeating former President Trump is essential to defending our democracy, protecting the rights of our fellow Virginians, and passing a better country and world on to our children. The stakes of this election are enormous, and that’s why I endorse Vice President Harris to serve as the next President of the United States. Not only will she defeat former President Trump, but she will set an example for our children. She will demonstrate how to be a strong, principled leader who is focused on the needs of the American people — not herself. We have no time to waste, and we all have a role to play in delivering a victory. I am committed to doing everything in my power to make sure Vice President Harris wins in Virginia and across the country this November."

Rep. Rob Wittman (on X) (R-VA-01):

“Joe Biden's decision to drop out underscores his weak leadership and failed policies that have left Americans struggling over the past four years. Donald Trump and JD Vance will beat any ticket the Democrats put forward.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin (on X):

“Make no mistake, whether it’s border czar Kamala Harris or someone else, it’s the Biden/Harris Adminstration’s weak leadership and resulting chaos around the world and here at home that is on the ballot this November. It’s time for our nation to now come together with resolve to secure our borders, structure safe communities, grow an economy that lifts up all Americans and restores peace through strength.”

Attorney General Jason Miyares (on X):

“For years Washington democrats knew that @joebiden was not capable to serve as president yet they stood with him to hold onto power. This is one of the greatest political scandals in American history; the White House hid from the American public his decline, jeopardizing each and everyone one of us. They lied and just disenfranchised 14 million primary voters. If @joebiden believes he’s not physically capable of serving as president in January ‘25 it really means he’s not capable to serve now and needs to resign. We can’t afford any more weak leadership."

From VA House Republican Leader Todd Gilbert:

"The 'save democracy' crowd in the Democrat party finally ousted their democratically-chosen nominee. No matter who emerges from this mess of their own making, Democrats will continue to make life harder, less prosperous, and more dangerous for all Americans."

