Resigning UVA President Jim Ryan will return to university as professor after sabbatical

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan, who recently announced his resignation, will take a sabbatical and return to the university as a professor.

According to an update from the university published on Wednesday, Ryan's last day as president will be July 11.

When Ryan returns from his sabbatical, he will be a professor in the School of Law and the School of Education and Human Development.

“We are deeply grateful for Jim’s tireless leadership and for all we have accomplished to advance this great University during his tenure,” the board said in a statement.

Ryan announced on Friday, June 27, that he was resigning rather than “fight the federal government” after facing heavy pressure from conservative critics and the Trump administration over the school’s diversity, equity and inclusion practices.

Jennifer "J.J." Wagner Davis, who currently serves as executive vice president and chief operating officer, will become acting president until an interim is named.

The board will conduct a nationwide search for UVA's next leader, the university said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

