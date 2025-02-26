UVA Health boss resigns from the University of Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, , Va. — The CEO of UVA Health Dr. Craig Kent has resigned from the University of Virginia after a special meeting Tuesday with the Board of Visitors.

During that meeting, the Board was briefed on findings of an investigation into UVA Health, which began after over 100 doctors sent a letter of no confidence regarding Kent to UVA officials.

The letter claims Kent and the dean of the medicine medical school, Dr. Melina R. Kibbe, fostered a "negative environment."

The letter also said Kent ignored reports of fraudulent billing and retaliated against doctors who spoke up. Kent offered to step down following that meeting.

