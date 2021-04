BRISTOL, Tenn. -- A Virginia man survived a crash that resulted in his car stuck in a utility pole's guide wires.

The 31-year-old driver took a turn too fast in Bristol, Tennessee, police told WJHL.

WJHL

The driver lost control of his car and drove up the wires where his Toyota Corolla eventually came to rest.

The driver was charged with driving on a suspended license.

WJHL

The crash happened on April 22.