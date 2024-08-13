City of Richmond announces new partner for customer service systems

RICHMOND, Va. -- The City of Richmond says they have reached a milestone in its mission to improving customer service delivery to people with public utility accounts.

The Department of Public Utilities has finalized an agreement with the Oracle Corporation to platform a renewed Customer Information System.

CBS 6 has followed continuing problems with customer service within the Department of Public Utilities. Problems that Virginians have brought to CBS 6 include people being sent $23,000 water bills, long customer service times, and backlogs of thousands of customers waiting to have billing issues handled.

Under the agreement with Oracle Richmond officials say they will be able to enhance customer's interactions with modernized operations and increased self-service options.

Mayor Levar Stoney commented on the vendor selection stating, "I’m delighted to have reached this huge milestone that will continue my administration’s goal of improving City services and providing greater levels of service that our residents deserve. The City believes that Oracle provides a best in class, forward-looking solution that will deliver modern functionalities beyond what we currently have and I could not be more excited to see the progress.”

According to the Department of Public Utilities, the Oracle platforms will, "provide greater support to the traditional gas, water, sewer and stormwater services in the Richmond region while delivering new tools and processes - which will lead to a more user-friendly bill redesign."

Officials add that with Oracle they hope that updates will be able to doing with continuous service and non-disruptive.

“We were looking for a solution to enhance the customer experience that could keep up with our customers’ rapidly changing needs," Richmond's Chief Administrative Officer Lincoln Saunders added. "We are excited to add this utility CIS replacement to the list of new technologies that will continue to enhance the everyday lives of our citizens.”

The Department of Utilities says that the implementation of the new system will replace DPU's 'Banner System' which is nearly 30 years old.

Work is now being done to build out the new system for the Department of Utilities. They anticipate the system launching in Spring 2026.

