Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Sailors greeted with tears and cheers as USS Cole returns to home port ahead of Christmas

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on December 25, 2024
Sailors Return-Virginia
Posted

NORFOLK, Va. — Hundreds of sailors and their loved ones got an early Christmas present when the USS Cole docked at its home port in Norfolk, Virginia, after seven months at sea.

The ship was greeted at Naval Station Norfolk on Monday with cheering from a crowd bundled in coats and blankets. They shed tears of gratitude and shared long embraces as sailors hugged beaming children. Some held flower bouquets and signs bearing family members' names and photos.

“Welcome home,” one read. “We are so proud of you.”

Sailors Return-Virginia
In this photo provided by the U.S. Navy, Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Garion Pequeno reunites with his family after departing the USS Cole on Monday, Dec. 23, 2024 at Naval station Norfolk, Va., after a deployment. (Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Mark Peña/U.S. Navy via AP)

The USS Cole, an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, deployed for 224 days to the Mediterranean Sea, Red Sea, Gulf of Aden and Arabian Gulf, providing protection and defense to U.S. allies and partners in Europe and Africa, according to a press release from the U.S. Fleet Forces Command.

USS Cole Cmdr. Matthew Faulkenberry said it's not often that a ship returns to its home right before the holidays.

“No one expects it — our return homeport so close to Christmas," he told WVEC-TV. "So back just in time.”

The USS Cole was attacked in 2000 by boat-borne al-Qaida suicide bombers during a refueling stop in Yemen’s port city of Aden, killing 17 on board.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone