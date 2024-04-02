Richmond police asking public for help in armed robberies of USPS workers

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond police say they are now investigating two armed robberies of postal workers that occurred just days apart.

On Thursday, March 28, police was called to the 2200 block of East Franklin Street for reports of an armed robbery.

When officers arrived, they spoke to a postal worker who said a man flashed a gun and demanded she give him her mail key.

The suspect took the key and ran towards North 21st Street.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, who was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark blue jeans.

Richmond Police Department

On April 1, at 3:45 p.m., police was called to the 200 block of Wellford Street for a report of an armed robbery similar to the March 28 incident.

A postal worker said while he was delivering mail, a suspect approached him, flashed a gun, and demanded that he give him the mail key.

The suspect hit the worker over the head with the gun, and ran away with the key. The postal worker was treated at the scene for a laceration.

Police say the suspect is a Black man, approximated 5-foot-10-inches tall, and was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Police detectives say that the postal workers were being targeted for their mail keys, and they are now advising caution when using blue mailboxes to send mail.

If you have any information about the March 28 and April 1 robberies, police ask you to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at (804) 646-0672 or Fourth Precinct Detective J. Land at (804) 646-3103 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!