Former Richmond USPS carrier sentenced for mail theft, stole from over 180 victims

RICHMOND, Va. -- A former USPS mail carrier was sentenced to one year and one month in prison Wednesday, on theft of mail charges.

According to the U.S. Attorney's office,40-year-old Wendy Lawrence stole mail, gift cards, checks, and other valuable items and dumped mail while working as a mail carrier in Richmond.

With the stolen checks in her possession, Lawrence used victims bank account and routing information to withdraw funds to pay for her tax and pest control bills, as well as rent.

Lawrence also made an address change with the post office on behalf of a victim, to reroute their mail to her own address.

On Oct. 18, 2022, officials recovered mail belonging to over 180 victims from Lawrence's home.

She pleaded guilty to the charges on February 29.

