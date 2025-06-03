USPS to host weekly job fairs in Richmond this month

RICHMOND, Va. — The U.S. Postal Service will host job fairs every Friday in June for full- and part-time positions in the Richmond area.

The job fairs will be held at the Richmond Sorting and Delivery Center at 1801 Brook Road from noon to 2 p.m. on June 6, 13, 20, and 27. While applications are only accepted on the USPS website, potential applicants can ask questions and get information about open positions at the events.

Applicants for USPS jobs must be 18 years of age and be able to pass a drug screening and a criminal background investigation.

Click here for more information on USPS jobs on their website.

