Used Legos store opening new location in Chesterfield this summer

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than two years after opening its first local store near Short Pump, a used Legos retailer is building a presence south of the river.

Bricks & Minifigs plans to open a location this summer off Hull Street Road in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield County.

Behind the upcoming store are local franchisees Paul Indelicato and wife Carrie, who operate the region’s other Bricks & Minifigs in Henrico.

Paul Indelicato said they settled on the 3,000-square-foot storefront at 12421 Tennessee Plaza to bring the brand closer to existing customers who live in southern parts of Chesterfield and to catch the attention of new customers in a growing area of the county.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.