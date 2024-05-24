Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Used Legos store opening new location in Chesterfield this summer

bricks-minifigs-owners-2048x1365.jpg
BizSense
bricks-minifigs-owners-2048x1365.jpg
Posted at 6:18 AM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 06:18:06-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Less than two years after opening its first local store near Short Pump, a used Legos retailer is building a presence south of the river.

Bricks & Minifigs plans to open a location this summer off Hull Street Road in the Brandermill area of Chesterfield County.

Behind the upcoming store are local franchisees Paul Indelicato and wife Carrie, who operate the region’s other Bricks & Minifigs in Henrico.

Paul Indelicato said they settled on the 3,000-square-foot storefront at 12421 Tennessee Plaza to bring the brand closer to existing customers who live in southern parts of Chesterfield and to catch the attention of new customers in a growing area of the county.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone