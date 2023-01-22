Watch Now
Runner says Virginia hosting USATF National Cross Country Championships 'means a lot'

Andrew Colley: 'My whole family used to come to all of my races in high school and even some in college'
USA Track and Field Cross Country Championships take place in Hanover
Posted at 11:48 AM, Jan 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-22 11:48:29-05

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. – Some of the nation’s best runners traveled to Hanover County for the 2023 USA Track and Field (USATF) National Cross Country Championships on Saturday.

Mechanicsville's Pole Green Park hosted the event in conjunction with the Richmond Cross Country Festival.

The top six runners will now compete on team USATF in the world championships next month.

One of the runners representing the U.S, who is a Williamsburg native, said having the event in Virginia for the first time was special.

“It means a lot,” Andrew Colley said. “My whole family used to come to all of my races in high school and even some in college. So it means a ton to be able to race here again and give them a chance to see me race because it just doesn't happen anymore."

The runners who made the U.S. national team will soon head to Australia to compete in the world championships.

