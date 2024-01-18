Watch Now
Distribution giant US Foods to build chef-centric grocery store in Henrico County

BizSense
Posted at 6:04 AM, Jan 18, 2024
RICHMOND, Va. -- An expansion-hungry grocery concept born out of a food distribution giant will soon be served up to the Richmond market.

US Foods is planning to build a new location of its Chef’Store retail chain at 7821 Shrader Road, according to plans filed with Henrico County.

Chef’Store offers wholesale groceries and kitchen supplies, marketed to both those in the restaurant industry as well as home cooks. Memberships are not required to shop at Chef’Stores, which carry produce, meat, dairy and dry ingredients, as well as kitchen and bar equipment.

