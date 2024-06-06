Cabinet maker takes bulk of second warehouse at expanding Ashland industrial park

RICHMOND, Va. -- An industrial park in Ashland continues to fill out with hundreds of thousands more square feet of warehouse space constructed and leased.

MacKenzie Investment Group reports it has signed a lease with Georgia-based U.S. Cabinet Depot for 194,000 square feet of space in the second of two buildings it’s developed at North Richmond Industrial Park, a 75-acre park near Ashland’s southern boundary that’s planned to total 550,000 square feet.

The cabinets supplier will fill part of a nearly 316,000-square-foot building that will make up the second phase of the park. The one-story building at 12063 Washington Highway adds to a 202,000-square-foot warehouse that was completed in 2022. That initial building, at 11060 Johnson Road, was filled by Home Depot, Sentara Healthcare and flooring and countertops distributor MS International.

