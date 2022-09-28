Watch Now
Urgent care pet clinic coming to Richmond

UrgentVet fashions itself the middle ground between a pet owner’s usual veterinarian and an emergency room visit.
Posted at 10:51 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 10:56:15-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Florida-based UrgentVet, a chain of urgency care centers for pets, is planning its first foray into Virginia with a location at the Publix-anchored development at Carytown’s western edge. It’s expected to be the first of several locations UrgentVet opens in the Old Dominion in 2023. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

